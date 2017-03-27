Gov. Rick Snyder signs bipartisan legislation to modernize Michigan's criminal justice system
KALAMAZOO, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today signed into law a package of bills aimed at modernizing Michigan's criminal justice system by updating parole and probation policies and implementing new tools to help prevent repeat criminal offenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|615
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mar 19
|KLE
|823
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Mar 16
|deer tick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC