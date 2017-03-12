Fisherman claims to have spotted missing car in Kzoo River
A fisherman claims to have spotted a missing vehicle in the Kalamazoo River which crews have been searching for since last weekend . Crews planned to meet at the convergence of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo rivers, off Hamblin Ave., by 5:30 p.m. Sunday to attempt to remove the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|Hamilton Drive
|54
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|19 hr
|Jan
|821
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Feb 27
|Doris
|45
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Feb 23
|homegirl1
|53
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Feb 20
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC