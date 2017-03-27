Finally, it's Oberon Day 2017
It's only a few short hours away -- the release of Oberon and, some would say, the official start of spring. I'm in Kalamazoo tonight for the midnight parties at Burdick's and Shakespeare's Pub, and I'll stop at the Eccentric Cafe for the 9 a.m. tapping of Oberon, a wheat ale that debuted more than two decades ago and is a nostalgic beer for Michigan craft beer enthusiasts.
