Fifth location for Water Street Coffee Joint will be drive-thru only

It will be a drive-thru only location on a busy stretch of Sprinkle Road, at 2603 S. Sprinkle Road. The business, which sells fresh-brewed coffees and espressos as well as salads, soups, shakes, smoothies, made-from scratch foods, sandwiches, desserts and treats, is in the process of converting a small site formerly used by the Miller's Smoke House.

