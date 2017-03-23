Farmers Alley annual gala to feature Broadway soprano Teri Bibb
Farmers Alley Theatre will host Broadway's Teri Bibb for a fundraising concert, "Teri Bibb: Once Upon a Song" March 31 and April 1 at the Little Theatre. Known for performing the role of Christine in "The Phantom of the Opera" over 1,000 times on Broadway and the national tour, Kalamazoo audiences will remember Bibb for her Wilde-Award nominated role as Margaret Johnson in the 2012 production of the musical, "The Light in the Piazza."
