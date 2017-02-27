Ex-Western Michigan player ordered to stand trial in robbery
The case against a former Western Michigan University football player facing armed robbery and home invasion charges is moving forward. A judge in Kalamazoo County District Court on Tuesday ruled that there's enough evidence for 18-year-old Bryson White of Mason, Ohio, to stand trial.
