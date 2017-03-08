DIRTCar Nationals crash victims still recovering
Two Speed Weeks visitors seriously injured during a Feb. 19 race at Volusia Speedway Park, when a race car flipped over a fence, striking them, remained hospitalized Wednesday. One, Kelly Kovski, 35, of Springfield, Illinois, is improving and has moved from intensive care to a rehab unit, according to his boss.
