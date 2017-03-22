Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congressman Upton's Offices Wednesday, March 22
Several rallies to defend healthcare are scheduled at Congressman Fred Upton's Offices leading up to the floor debate Thursday on the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. As President Trump meets with House Republicans today, The Democratic Party in Kalamazoo, Allegan, Berrien, Van Buren, St. Joseph and Cass County along with other organizations are planning rallys in hopes to sway the Republican Congressman's decision.
