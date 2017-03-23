CU students advance to clinical finals

Three students from Cedarville University's Student College of Clinical Pharmacy chapter advanced to the final round of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Research Challenge. CU's team consists of Micah Bernard, a second-year professional pharmacy student from Houston; Sarah Berman, a first-year professional pharmacy student and SCCP president-elect from Mooresville, Ind.; and Megan Lawrence, a first-year professional pharmacy student from Kalamazoo, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.