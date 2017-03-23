CU students advance to clinical finals -

CU students advance to clinical finals -

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Three students from Cedarville University's Student College of Clinical Pharmacy chapter advanced to the final round of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Research Challenge. CU's team consists of Micah Bernard, a second-year professional pharmacy student from Houston; Sarah Berman, a first-year professional pharmacy student and SCCP president-elect from Mooresville, Ind.; and Megan Lawrence, a first-year professional pharmacy student from Kalamazoo, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres... 23 hr did you slip 3
dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12) Tue Corporate pigs 6
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Mar 19 KLE 823
News Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t... Mar 16 Rick 1
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Mar 16 dick 29
Lyme Disease Go Fund Me Mar 16 deer tick 2
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Mar 13 Hamilton Drive 54
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC