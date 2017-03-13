County I.D. Task Force seeking endors...

County I.D. Task Force seeking endorsements

Kalamazoo Township Trustees have unanimously endorsed the idea of creating a Kalamazoo County I.D. for use by citizens who can't get a State Driver's License or State I.D. Everybody needs picture I.D. but not everyone can get one. There are a lot of reasons they may not be accessible.

