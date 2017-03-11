Clock tower demolition will limit tra...

Clock tower demolition will limit traffic on Lovell and John streets

A significant portion of the remaining demolition work on the former Kalamazoo Gazette building is to be started when the high clock tower at the corner of East Lovell and John streets is torn down on Saturday. A demolition crew working with construction management company CSM Group will use a 100-foot crane to disassemble and lower concrete panels from the tower, which is about 70 feet high.

