Clock tower demolition debris recycled in Michigan
Demolition on a clock tower on the former Kalamazoo Gazette building in Kalamazoo, Michigan, recently began with the intentions of recycling the demolition debris, reports by MLive and the Western Herald say. The tower was built in 2004 as part of a multimillion dollar expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.
