Charleston Mayor to ask police chief to lead proposed public safety department
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will ask the city's police chief to lead a new public safety department he wants to create. Tecklenburg plans to ask Police Chief Greg Mullen to serve as the Holy City's first Director of Public Safety if city council approves the change, according to a release from the mayor's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Thu
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mar 19
|KLE
|823
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Mar 16
|deer tick
|2
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Mar 13
|Hamilton Drive
|54
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC