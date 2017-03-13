Carjacking ends in fiery wreck

Carjacking ends in fiery wreck

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Three people are facing multiple felonies after a carjacking, a high-speed chase across southern Kalamazoo and a fiery wreck. Just before 11:00 p.m. Friday, the trio reportedly approached a group in the 100 block of West Cedar Street in the Vine Neighborhood, implied they had a gun and demanded all their possessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) 11 hr KLE 823
News Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t... Mar 16 Rick 1
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Mar 16 dick 29
Lyme Disease Go Fund Me Mar 16 deer tick 2
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Mar 13 Hamilton Drive 54
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) Feb 27 Doris 45
Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10) Feb 23 homegirl1 53
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,673,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC