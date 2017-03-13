Carjacking ends in fiery wreck

Three people are facing multiple felonies after a carjacking, a high-speed chase across southern Kalamazoo and a fiery wreck. Just before 11:00 p.m. Friday, the trio reportedly approached a group in the 100 block of West Cedar Street in the Vine Neighborhood, implied they had a gun and demanded all their possessions.

