Blaze Pizza offering Pi Day pizzas fo...

Blaze Pizza offering Pi Day pizzas for $3.14 at all Michigan locations

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: MLive.com

The celebration held annually on March 14 applies to pizza, too, and one company with several Michigan locations is offering its pies for discount prices. Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza is inviting guests to build their own artisanal pizzas for the super low price of $3.14.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) 23 hr Hamilton Drive 54
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Mon Jan 821
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) Feb 27 Doris 45
Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10) Feb 23 homegirl1 53
Lyme Disease Go Fund Me Feb 20 SWagr 1
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15) Feb '17 Anonymous 4
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,599 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC