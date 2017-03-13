Blaze Pizza offering Pi Day pizzas for $3.14 at all Michigan locations
The celebration held annually on March 14 applies to pizza, too, and one company with several Michigan locations is offering its pies for discount prices. Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza is inviting guests to build their own artisanal pizzas for the super low price of $3.14.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|Hamilton Drive
|54
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mon
|Jan
|821
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Feb 27
|Doris
|45
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Feb 23
|homegirl1
|53
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Feb 20
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC