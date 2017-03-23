Black Owl Cafe reopens after four-day...

Black Owl Cafe reopens after four-day closure

It was to be open from 1:30 to 7 p.m. today, and then return to regular morning and evening business hours thereafter. The popular coffee shop and tavern at 414 Walbridge St. was closed Monday afternoon after city inspectors condemned its building for having improper lighting, cluttered walkways in some places, and for using extension cords rather than hard wiring in some areas.

