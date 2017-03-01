Bakery helps young Syrian refugee chase his American Dream
Savory Syrian pastries of thyme, mint, sesame and olive oil aren't easy to find in Kalamazoo. But every Saturday morning since November they've been a draw at Victorian Bakery, where a refugee student sells the treats to help support his parents and four brothers.
