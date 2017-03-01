212 food code violations found at Kalamazoo County restaurants in January
At least once every six months, one of the county's seven inspectors must visit the 920 licensed food establishments in Kalamazoo County to check for any violations of the Michigan Food Code. Kalamazoo County Environmental Health Director Vern Johnson said if a restaurant is open in Kalamazoo County, it means inspection officials feel comfortable bringing their own families to eat there.
