Woman robbed at gunpoint after leavin...

Woman robbed at gunpoint after leaving bank

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: MLive.com

The robbery was reported about 12:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 in the 200 block of West Dutton Street. The victim told Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers she left a bank and realized she was being followed by a man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) 15 hr Doris 45
Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10) Feb 23 homegirl1 53
Lyme Disease Go Fund Me Feb 20 SWagr 1
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Feb 14 Moved Out 52
Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15) Feb 10 Anonymous 4
Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06) Feb 8 Jeff 8
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,201,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC