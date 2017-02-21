Why one parent doesn't want her Michigan school shuttered

Tammy Pawlowski says her 10-year-old son, Davon, is getting a great education at Woodward School for Technology and Research in Kalamazoo. With the help of supportive teachers and staff, Davon has grown from a shy, quiet student to a "confident leader" whose report cards are filled with A's and is among the best readers in his class, she says.

