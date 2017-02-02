Which costs more: Electric or gas vehicles?
Paul Pancella loves the bells and whistles in his electric vehicle. As we back out of the parking space he points out, "so with the heat on, Pasco parents are fired up, fed up and frustrated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan 17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|out of state
|51
|Mary Boelman
|Dec '16
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec '16
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|roughemup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC