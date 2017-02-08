Warehousing company acquires 20 acres...

Warehousing company acquires 20 acres of vacant paper mill site

About 20 acres of the former Crown Vantage Paper Mill site in Parchment have been sold to Lewis C. Howard Inc. and may be redeveloped for warehousing and manufacturing uses. In what is being described as the first significant manufacturing investment at the long-vacant former site of Crown Vantage Paper Mill, the city of Parchment announced the sale of additional property there to L.C. Howard.

