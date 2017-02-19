Victims of gun violence remembered at Kalamazoo church service
KALAMAZOO, Mich.- Monday marks one year since a shooting rampage that forever changed Kalamazoo and all of West Michigan. Police say Jason Dalton opened fire in three different locations, killing six people and severely injuring two others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|5 hr
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC