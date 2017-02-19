Victims of gun violence remembered at...

Victims of gun violence remembered at Kalamazoo church service

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

KALAMAZOO, Mich.- Monday marks one year since a shooting rampage that forever changed Kalamazoo and all of West Michigan. Police say Jason Dalton opened fire in three different locations, killing six people and severely injuring two others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lyme Disease Go Fund Me 5 hr SWagr 1
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Feb 14 Moved Out 52
Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15) Feb 10 Anonymous 4
Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06) Feb 8 Jeff 8
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Jan '17 Faith Michigan 819
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan '17 MrsMrs90 613
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,027,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC