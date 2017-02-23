Victim of Kalamazoo Shooting Still Recovering a Year Later
Over a year after a shooting rampage in southwestern Michigan, a 15-year-old girl who survived being shot in the head is still recovering from the incident. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Abigail Kopf was the youngest survivor of the Feb. 20, 2016, shootings in Kalamazoo County that killed six people and wounded two others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Lloyd Davies
|44
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Feb 20
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|819
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC