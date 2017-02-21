Victim of Kalamazoo shooting still re...

Victim of Kalamazoo shooting still recovering a year later

Over a year after a shooting rampage in southwestern Michigan, a 15-year-old girl who survived being shot in the head is still recovering from the incident. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Abigail Kopf was the youngest survivor of the Feb. 20, 2016, shootings in Kalamazoo County that killed six people and wounded two others.

