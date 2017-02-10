US consumer sentiment falls as election euphoria fizzles
Washington: US consumer sentiment eased off a 13-year high in early February likely as some of the jubilation over Donald Trump's election victory ebbed, but it remained strong enough to suggest that consumers will continue to drive the economy. Confidence surged in the wake of Trump's victory last November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan 17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|out of state
|51
|Mary Boelman
|Dec '16
|Sandy johnson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC