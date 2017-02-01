U.S. jobless claims fall; productivity slows in fourth quarter
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to tightening labour market conditions that should support the economy this year. While other data on Thursday showed a 37 per cent jump in layoffs in January, the job cuts were mostly related to department store closures as retailers try to adjust to consumers' preferences for online shopping.
