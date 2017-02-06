Two school buses collide in Kalamazoo; one driver hurt
The crash happened at Whites Road and Bronson Boulevard at about 8:45am, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. No students were on either bus.
The crash happened at Whites Road and Bronson Boulevard at about 8:45am, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. No students were on either bus.
How were the student's behaving on those buses at the time of the accident? I only ask because I know of one unique school in the area handling students with violent tendencies due to issues. They come from 5 school districts to this one school and are difficult to manage. If too many of these unique student's were on one bus without enough good supervision they could distract one of the drivers enough for one half of this accident. Then again some days when a bus gets out of control that is enough no matter how good you are. The question should be asked. With contracting always hanging over the heads of those managing the driving supervision and school management it is difficult to convince heads extra people might be needed on some routes. Contracting the service out changes nothing. That only sells the headache to another group along with the loyalty of your drivers who would then answer to other employer's. A contractor will come in with a lower bid to get the job, that I can promise you. I ca also promise like your phone bill when you get the finale bill it will be a lot bigger. In the end instead of having the ability to talk with local people to take care of issues the company will be some place else along with their ability to care.
