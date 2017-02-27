Tropical Smoothie Cafe Opens Michigan's 50th Location a '

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Opens Michigan...

Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced it will open the state of Michigan's 50th location in Portage on March 4. This restaurant, located at 230 W. Milham Ave., will mark the second location in the region for husband-and-wife franchisees Eduardo Ramos and Corina Groeger. Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced it will open the state of Michigan's 50th location in Portage on March 4. This restaurant, located at 230 W. Milham Ave., will mark the second location in the region for husband-and-wife franchisees Eduardo Ramos and Corina Groeger, as well as a milestone achievement for area developers Craig and Dianne LeMieux, and Debbie King, who have successfully helped to expand the brand's presence throughout Michigan since 2005.

