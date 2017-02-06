These are two must visit bowling alleys in the Kalamazoo area
We visited Richland Lanes in Richland and Airway Lanes in Portage on our search for Michigan's Best bowling alley. Richland Lanes is a traditional 12 lane bowling alley, that has recently underwent a complete renovation.
