Tall man in a hoodie takes cell phone, keys at gunpoint

At 11 p.m. Feb. 27, Kalamazoo Pubic Safety Officers were dispatched to a report of a subject being robbed in the 300 block of West Vine Street, according to a news release from the department. The victim told police a man walked up behind him and robbed him at gunpoint, taking the man's cell phone and keys and fleeing the area on foot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.