Tall man in a hoodie takes cell phone, keys at gunpoint

At 11 p.m. Feb. 27, Kalamazoo Pubic Safety Officers were dispatched to a report of a subject being robbed in the 300 block of West Vine Street, according to a news release from the department. The victim told police a man walked up behind him and robbed him at gunpoint, taking the man's cell phone and keys and fleeing the area on foot.

