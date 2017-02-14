Suspect to stand trial in shooting, carjacking and robbery
Steppenwolf, 28, faces charges that include armed robbery, carjacking, ethnic intimidation, discharge of a firearm in or at a building, second-degree arson and felony firearm possession or use. He was scheduled for a preliminary examination in Kalamazoo County District Court Wednesday, Feb. 15, but waived that hearing last week and was bound over to circuit court, according to court records.
