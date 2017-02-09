Strong Towns Featured on Michigan Pub...

Strong Towns Featured on Michigan Public Radio

Listeners of Michigan Public Radio got a crash course in the Strong Towns message last week through an interview with Strong Towns President Chuck Marohn. He gave several presentations at the Michigan Local Government Management Association's Winter Institute in Kalamazoo, MI last week, and beforehand, he had the opportunity to speak on the Stateside series on Michigan Public Radio .

