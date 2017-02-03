Small-town America joins protests aga...

Small-town America joins protests against President Trump's policies

While protests against President Donald Trump's administration have drawn thousands of people to major cities across the country, not to be overlooked are rallies in smaller cities, many taking place in states that supported Trump in the election, NBC News reports. Hundreds in Kalamazoo, Michigan, chanted "Say it loud and say it clear, refugees are welcome here!" during a protest supporting refugee and immigrant rights on Sunday.

