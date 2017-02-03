Search underway for Kalamazoo Township woman
Relatives of Kaniesch Sheri Armster, 30, reported her missing on Jan. 30 - eight days after they last heard from her. Investigators believe Armster was living at her Huntington Avenue apartment until at least Jan. 27, but her vehicle and personal belongings are now gone.
Read more at WOODTV.com.
