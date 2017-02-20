One Year Later, Still No Trial In Kalamazoo Shooting Spree
It's been a year now since six people were killed in a shooting spree around Kalamazoo, and still, the trial for the alleged shooter has not been scheduled. Jason Dalton was an Uber driver the night he's accused of the murders.
