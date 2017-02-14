No more Common Core? Lawmakers, again, push to repeal
The controversial and politically charged Common Core education standards in Michigan could soon be history if lawmakers pushing to eliminate it are successful. The proposal calls for dropping the current set of math and reading standards for K-12 students in favor of a new set of guidelines used by Massachusetts, a state widely-regarded as being one of the best-performing states in education in the country prior to the promotion of Common Core in 2009, said Rep. Gary Glenn, R-Midland, who introduced the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
