New immigration restrictions fan new fears
Organizations and governments all over the country are figuring out how they are going to respond now that President Trump has issued immigration guidelines that could impact over 11 million illegal immigrants in the U.S. One section of the President's order suggests that local and state police will be empowered or compelled to enforce immigration laws. Gov. Rick Snyder says Michigan State Police are too busy fighting other forms of crime.
