New hearing date set for Jason Dalton's statements in mass shooting case
A new date has been set for a hearing on a motion to suppress Jason Dalton's statements in the Kalamazoo mass shooting. An evidentiary hearing set for Feb. 10 has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 9, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
