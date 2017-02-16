New Chick-fil-A franchise owner is no...

New Chick-fil-A franchise owner is not new to Kalamazoo area

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The owner of the soon-to-open Chick-fil-A restaurant franchise on South Westnedge Avenue is a Western Michigan University graduate who has always wanted to run his own business. "At the age of 10, I was cutting grass in my neighborhood," said Idris Rashid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Wed Like to know 28
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Tue Moved Out 52
Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15) Feb 10 Anonymous 4
Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06) Feb 8 Jeff 8
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Jan 17 Faith Michigan 819
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan '17 MrsMrs90 613
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan '17 Mrs Kowalski 4
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC