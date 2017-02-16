Nearly $250K donated to victims, families since Kalamazoo mass shooting
A HelpNow! fund set up after the February 2016 mass shooting in Kalamazoo to help the victims, families and their communities has raised nearly a quarter-million dollars. The HelpNow! fund, a collaborative fundraising effort of the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek community foundations and the United Way, to date has raised more than $245,000.
