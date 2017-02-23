Nearly 2,000 sick students across Kal...

Nearly 2,000 sick students across Kalamazoo County, 3 districts closed Friday

A lot of classrooms will be empty in Kalamazoo County Friday after multiple school districts canceled classes due to so many kids calling in sick. Kalamazoo Public Schools, Gull Lake Community Schools, and Climax-Scotts Community Schools are closing their doors due to a high volume of sick students.

