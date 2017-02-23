Nearly 2,000 sick students across Kalamazoo County, 3 districts closed Friday
A lot of classrooms will be empty in Kalamazoo County Friday after multiple school districts canceled classes due to so many kids calling in sick. Kalamazoo Public Schools, Gull Lake Community Schools, and Climax-Scotts Community Schools are closing their doors due to a high volume of sick students.
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Thu
|homegirl1
|53
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|Lloyd Davies
|44
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|Feb 20
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
