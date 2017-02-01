Murder suspect may be tagged with ars...

Murder suspect may be tagged with arson tooWednesday, February...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Evidence is mounting that the suspect in a cold blooded killing in Kalamazoo may have started a fire that caused $35,000 damage to a home in Battle Creek. Apparently evidence was found that a flammable liquid was used to start the fire at 109 Oneita St. on December 18. The fire reportedly began just hours after the tenant, Kevin Stanfill had been notified by his landlord that he was about to be evicted for non-payment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Jan 17 Faith Michigan 819
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 14 MrsMrs90 613
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10) Dec '16 out of state 51
Mary Boelman Dec '16 Sandy johnson 2
Sunday flyers Dec '16 Angie 1
Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16) Dec '16 roughemup 2
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC