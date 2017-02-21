MDOT, Kalamazoo, and Amtrak hosting open house to discuss 2017 projects in downtown Kalamazoo
WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation , City of Kalamazoo, and Amtrak are holding an open house to discuss several upcoming road, railroad and utility projects. Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English speaking ability.
