Land swap deal could exchange Kalamazoo courthouse with PlazaCorp
Kalamazoo County Administrator Tracie Moored presented a potential land swap deal and another plan to sell county property to the Board of Commissioners Tuesday. Moored said the projects could spur $200 million of development in the Arcadia Commons West area of downtown Kalamazoo , which as failed to attract any significant momentum in the last 15 years.
