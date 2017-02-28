KDPS: Teen arrested in attempted armed robbery
It happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Pearl Street in Kalamazoo's Vine neighborhood, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release. The victims were inside a vehicle at the time and were able to get away before the suspect was able to take anything, the release said.
