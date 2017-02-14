Kalamazoo's Millview Ave. residents n...

Kalamazoo's Millview Ave. residents need to boil their water

The city of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services has scheduled a water system repair Wednesday on Millview Avenue, so residents in that area will need to boil their drinking water for a few days, health officials said Wednesday morning. A precautionary boil water advisory is being issued in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department for all water intended for drinking within the area around the repairs due to a temporary pressure loss that will occur within the water main during the work that could allow bacteria to contaminate the system.

