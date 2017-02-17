Kalamazoo Strong one year after mass shootingMonday, February...

Kalamazoo Strong one year after mass ...

Kalamazoo Strong one year after mass shooting

A few hundred turned out at the Wings Event Center Monday night for the first anniversary remembrance for the victims of the shooting rampage in Kalamazoo and to get the first look at plans to memorialize the 8 who were shot. The Governor sent a taped message and Congressman Fred Upton was on hand to remember the victims and salute the first responders and the police who helped bring a quick conclusion and arrest on that night a year ago.

