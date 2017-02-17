Kalamazoo Strong one year after mass shootingMonday, February...
A few hundred turned out at the Wings Event Center Monday night for the first anniversary remembrance for the victims of the shooting rampage in Kalamazoo and to get the first look at plans to memorialize the 8 who were shot. The Governor sent a taped message and Congressman Fred Upton was on hand to remember the victims and salute the first responders and the police who helped bring a quick conclusion and arrest on that night a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|22 hr
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC