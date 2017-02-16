Kalamazoo schools to fight back on closure threat
The Kalamazoo Board of Education has authorized the superintendent to take legal action against the state of Michigan's School Reform Office over the agency's threat to close two Kalamazoo schools. "I quite frankly don't believe that the state should be involved in making determinations about closures of local schools," said Supt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan 17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC