Kalamazoo remembers mass shooting tha...

Kalamazoo remembers mass shooting that killed 6

There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from 16 hrs ago, titled Kalamazoo remembers mass shooting that killed 6. In it, USA Today reports that:

Kalamazoo remembers mass shooting that killed 6 Six people were killed and two injured during shooting Feb. 20, 2016. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lqpAi0 Candles were lit at a memorial service Monday evening for four minutes and 42 seconds to represent the four hours and 42 minutes that it took for first responders to find the suspect in the Kalamazoo shootings one year ago.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ex Senator Santpornum

Philadelphia, PA

#1 8 min ago
Is Kalamazoo in Sweden? That would explain something.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lyme Disease Go Fund Me Mon SWagr 1
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Feb 14 Moved Out 52
Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15) Feb 10 Anonymous 4
Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06) Feb 8 Jeff 8
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Jan '17 Faith Michigan 819
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan '17 MrsMrs90 613
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC