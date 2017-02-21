Kalamazoo remembers mass shooting that killed 6
There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from 16 hrs ago, titled Kalamazoo remembers mass shooting that killed 6. In it, USA Today reports that:
Kalamazoo remembers mass shooting that killed 6 Six people were killed and two injured during shooting Feb. 20, 2016. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lqpAi0 Candles were lit at a memorial service Monday evening for four minutes and 42 seconds to represent the four hours and 42 minutes that it took for first responders to find the suspect in the Kalamazoo shootings one year ago.
#1 8 min ago
Is Kalamazoo in Sweden? That would explain something.
